Eli Manning Oxford residence to hold estate sale. See listed items, when to get there

Calling all football fans: Eli Manning's Oxford residence will hold an estate sale with an item list that includes some of Manning's footballs and artwork, asking up to $100,000.

Before playing for the New York Giants, Manning, now retired, established his roots as an Ole Miss Rebel, playing for the University of Mississippi football team.

The Manning name is seen dotted on streets and merchandise throughout Oxford, honoring the Giants player and his father, Archie Manning, who preceded his son's legacy as an Ole Miss Rebel.

The Oxford estate was one of multiple homes shared by Manning and his wife Abby McGrew. It is unclear whether the couple will purchase a different Oxford house.

The estate itself has been sold, but the items inside the fully furnished home are up for grab.

When is Eli Manning's estate sale?

The estate sale will take place from June 1 to June 3:

June 1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 2: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where is Eli Manning's estate sale?

For security reasons, the sale's address will become available after 9 p.m. on Friday, May 31, on the estatesales.net listing.

The company in charge of the estate's liquidation is Memphis-based Robison-Finch Estate Sales. Owner of the company, Ken Robison, said he is expecting a crowd of eager shoppers upward of 4,000 people.

If you come

The sale is first-come, first-serve.

Robison recommended lining up early if you want to snag something from the sale. By early, he doesn't mean 5 or 6 a.m. the morning of the sale; Robison said he expects people to start lining up the night before opening day.

According to the listing on estatesales.net, the sale has limited access, and security will be on site. No children under 15 years old are allowed, and those between 15 and 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Robison said in order to remain respectful to neighbors, the Oxford Police Department will provide crowd control. There will even be portable restrooms set up for those waiting in line.

Robison also said small groups will be admitted one at a time in order to provide a better shopping experience.

What can you buy?

Along with "Eli Manning sports memorabilia," the listing promises artwork, clothes, furniture and exercise equipment from Manning's weight room.

The estate sale listing includes:

Eli Manning sports memorabilia, including footballs

Various artwork and pottery

Furniture

Yeti cooler and cups

Fender guitar

Men and women's clothing, including some of Manning's shoes

Kids playroom items

Patio furniture

Weight room items

The sale boasts paintings and other works of art from artists including Carroll Cloar, Ida Kohlmeyer and Marie Hull, among others. The Carroll Cloar piece in particular, Robison said, is worth around $100,000.

Those lucky enough to snag some of the items will have a fun story to tell friends paired with the new items. When tailgating next fall, imagine grabbing a drink from your Yeti cooler and getting to tell your friends you got it from Eli Manning's estate sale.

