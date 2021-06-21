Eli Manning officially returns to Giants in business operations, fan engagement role

Eli Manning is officially back in the fold.

It was reported in January that the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had met with Giants co-owner John Mara about a potential ambassador role in the organization. Then in April, Manning said the two parties were still figuring out what that role will be.

Manning has rejoined the Giants in a in business operations and fan engagement role, the team announced on Monday. Per the club’s press release, Manning will “also collaborate with the Giants on original content development and fan engagement activations, including a new lifestyle series premiering this fall.”

“After not being able to come back in the facility for a full year, to finally see my former teammates and the individuals I’ve spent the past 16 years with — like the trainers and equipment guys, video, scouting, management, owners — it’s incredibly exciting to be back,” Manning said in a statement. “Staying involved with this organization is very important to me. I love the organization, love the Giants and the fans, and so I want to do anything possible to help them out and be a part of it.

“I’m willing to do anything. … But I’m focused on the business side with corporate partners and on community relations, which was always so important to me while I was playing here and is something, I’ve placed a high priority on throughout my life. I’m looking forward to seeing where I can make the most impact in helping the Giants achieve their business and community goals.”

Additionally, the Giants announced Manning will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor and will have his jersey retired at the Sept. 26 game against the Falcons. He will be New York’s 43rd member inducted into the Ring of Honor.

“It’s a great honor and just an unbelievable feeling,” Manning said. “I don’t know what the emotions will be that day. I know they’ll be high, though. To have that feeling and that final goodbye, a true goodbye to the fans, and to thank them for supporting me during my 16 seasons here, it’s going to be special. I think it’s an opportunity for me to thank everybody here — teammates, coaches and the organization — for believing in me, for bringing me to New York and for giving me a chance to have success. It’ll be an awesome day to be here and a great celebration.”

Manning set a Giants record with 236 games played, including 210 consecutive starts from Nov. 2004 to Nov. 2017. He set over 20 franchise records while helping engineer championship victories over the Patriots in Super Bowl XXLI and Super Bowl XLVI.

“For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office,” co-owner John Mara said. “Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we’re thrilled to welcome him back.”

“We are proud Eli was our quarterback for so many years and now look forward to his next chapter as a Giant,” co-owner Steve Tisch said. “Eli is the ultimate team player and will be a huge addition to the organization as we continue to elevate and strengthen our business operation.”

