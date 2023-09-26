Eli Manning on nephew Arch’s lack of playing time at Texas | College Football Enquirer

“I have to advocate what I’m doing,” Thomas told Yahoo Sports. “It’s not normal. It’s never been done before. It’s never been seen in this league and might never be seen again.”
Adam Wainwright earned his 200th career win in his final start with the St. Louis Cardinals.
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
In the last regular season episode of The Bandwagon, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer talk about the NL MVP race and try to make sense of the wild AL West.
Mulkey used her first media availability of the 2023-24 season to discuss breakout LSU star Angel Reese's dedication to the team.
Head coach Robert Saleh reiterated Monday that Wilson will remain the Jets' starting quarterback.
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
Mike Trout opened up about another season being shortened by injury and said he is looking ahead to Angels spring training.
Justin Thomas was a hotly debated Ryder Cup pick, but he's not worried about the social media noise.
Jake Dickert misquoted Corso's remarks on "College GameDay" after Washington State beat Oregon State.
Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night. Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points. Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Renee Miller breaks down some of the QB surprises — good and bad — this season and what we can trust going forward.
College football continues to deliver massive television ratings, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role.
The CFP Management Committee is exploring a change to the playoff model, but it faces many hurdles — including how to handle the Pac-12 in its final days.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
The Cardinals are coming off a monumental upset of the Dallas Cowboys with San Francisco looming.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 3. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 4.