Eli Manning has “more appreciation” for being Giants QB than in the past

There’s been a few different messages from the Giants about their quarterback plans since they added Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in April’s draft, but it isn’t difficult to see that Jones’s arrival means the team has started planning for life after Eli Manning.

One of those messages from the team has been that they still believe Manning can play at a high level and Manning said he feels that way during a press conference from training camp on Wednesday. Manning still sees the same writing on the wall regarding his future as everyone else, however, and said that he has “more appreciation” for the role he’s played since 2004 now that he’s not sure how long he’ll remain in it.

“When you’re younger, you assume you’ll keep playing,” Manning said.

Manning said that Jones’s presence doesn’t alter his approach to training camp or anything else. He described his job for the last 16 years as “competing against a defense and trying to get our players to play their best and make plays.” It seems unlikely that will remain his job for a 17th year, but a lot still has to play out before we’ll know when the Giants shift from being Manning’s team to Jones’s team.