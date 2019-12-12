Eli Manning “likely” to start for Giants on Sunday

The Eli Manning Farewell Tour will continue, for at least another week.

The veteran is “likely” to play on Sunday against the Dolphins, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

In theory, it could be the final home game of Manning’s career, unless the Giants decide to let him finish the season while rookie Daniel Jones recovers from an ankle injury.

The Giants have lost nine games in a row, tying a franchise record. The prospect of Eli playing on Sunday could help get more fans to show up for Sunday’s game, which would result in more food and beverage and other stuff being sold, and far better optics when images of the stands at MetLife Stadium are broacast or photographed.

Manning led the Giants to a 17-3 halftime lead on Monday night against the Eagles. The Giants were unable to sustain their offensive success in the second half, due in large part to the fact that the Eagles’ offense kept Eli and company off the field.