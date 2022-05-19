Eli Manning jokes Robert Kraft would have 10 Super Bowl rings if not for the Mannings

The Patriots have won six Super Bowls during Robert Kraft’s tenure as owner. Eli Manning recently reminded Kraft that it could have been more, if not for the Manning family.

Manning was speaking at the event where Kraft received Sports Business Journal’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and he pointed out that Kraft’s Patriots lost to Manning-quarterbacked teams four times in the postseason.

“My mom Olivia sends her apologies: She said if it weren’t for her, Robert Kraft would have at least 10 Super Bowls,” Manning said, via Ben Fischer.

Eli Manning’s Giants beat the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl. Peyton Manning beat the Patriots three times in the postseason, in 2006 with the Colts, and in 2013 and 2015 with the Broncos. So perhaps Kraft would actually have 11 Super Bowl rings if not for Olivia’s sons.

