Eli Manning joins Quaker Oats, Feeding America to help end hunger

Tyler Henry
·2 min read

Following his retirement from the NFL, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning opted to remain local. After all, he had spent 16 years in the New York/New Jersey area and had planted roots.

Manning has also always enjoyed charity work and continues to make that a priority during his busy post-playing career schedule. His newest venture comes by way of partnering with Quaker Oats and Feeding America for the Quaker Hunger Clock Campaign.

As part of their commitment to help tackle hunger and advance food security, Quaker is introducing the Quaker Hunger Clock in partnership with Feeding America. Quaker’s goal is to help raise $500,000 for Feeding America by Super Bowl LVII and will match every donation to Feeding America up to a total of $250,000. Every donation made through QuakerHungerClock.com prompts a change in the Hunger Clock as it simultaneously counts down to Super Bowl LVII and counts up to Quaker’s goal of funding for 5 million meals* donated.

Manning sat down with Giants Wire to talk about his current charity venture — one that has the retired quarterback excited not just for the charity work, but also because oat meal is something he eats daily.

“Yeah, so really excited to partner with Quaker. One, because I’m a huge fan of oatmeal — really, the last 15 years, I’ve had it every single morning,” Manning said. “But also, like Quaker, I believe that the circumstances of life should never be a barrier to good nutrition.

“As part of their commitment to food security in the U.S., Quaker is introducing the Quaker Hunger Clock in Partnership with Feeding America. The goal is to raise $500,000, which is equivalent to funding five million meals for feeding America and they are hoping to do this by Super Bowl LVII. So fans out there can go to QuakerHungerClock.com to find out more information and how to donate to feeding America and that will start this weekend.”

Manning has always been all about helping those in need, as evidence by his Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2016.

“I think for me it’s all about helping those in need. I’ve been passionate about doing that since I got to New York (and became) a part of the community in New York and New Jersey,” Manning said. “I just like helping people going through tough times. Obviously, America has a hunger issue and you never want to see people that are hungry and can’t get food and can’t get nutritious food. So really excited to partner with Quaker and Feeding America, and be a part of this initiative.”

Manning’s career after football has been busy. Between the ManningCast on Monday nights, Eli’s places on ESPN+, The Eli Manning Show and his involvement with the Giants, Eli has certainly stayed involved with the game. And he’s obviously remained committed to helping those in need as well.

Certainly, the two Super Bowl wins separate Manning as a player on the field. However, his character and commitment to charity work both during and after his playing career separates Manning as a person.

