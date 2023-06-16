Eli Manning hosted 2023 Guiding Eyes for the Blind Golf Classic

This past Monday at the Mount Kisco Country Club, retired New York Giants great and two-time Super Bowl MVP, Eli Manning, hosted the 2023 Guiding Eyes for the Blind Golf Classic.

Manning, who was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2016, has worked with Guiding Eyes for the Blind since 2006.

The NFL star quarterback and two-time Super Bowl Champion is a long-time supporter of Guiding Eyes, which provides expertly-trained guide dogs to people with visual impairment, at no cost, allowing individuals and families to experience greater independence. The golf outing and dinner program was filled with golf, food & prizes and, of course, amazing dogs – all in support of the inspiring mission of Guiding Eyes for the Blind and to celebrate past program graduates, blind and visually impaired golfers, volunteers, and donors.

Photo credit: Samantha Lassen / Guiding Eyes for the Blind

Manning joined the organization’s Board of Directors in 2020.

“I am thrilled to continue my journey with Guiding Eyes for the Blind as a member of the Board of Directors,” Manning said at the time. “I have had years of practice working with a dedicated team of individuals towards a common goal. I hope to use that experience to champion Guiding Eyes, which means so much to me and my entire family.”

