Eli Manning expected to have plenty of weapons in return to starting lineup

Rookie Daniel Jones’ ankle injury will thrust Eli Manning back into the starting lineup on “Monday Night Football,” and the veteran quarterback looks to have a deeper array of skill position players than before.

Wide receiver Golden Tate was a full participant in practice on Friday after being cleared in concussion protocol after missing last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. He did not play in any of Manning’s first two games because of a four-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy.

Earlier, there was optimism that tight end Evan Engram would have been able to return from a three-week absence, but he could not practice on Saturday and was officially ruled out.

Due to injuries and suspensions, the Giants are yet to have their two leading receivers and top tight end available along with star running back Saquon Barkley in the same game. Engram and Barkley each missed three separate weeks due to high ankle sprains, and Darius Slayton didn’t appear until Week 3 due to a hamstring injury.

The Giants have only scored 20 points in one of their last four games, but that could change with a healthy array of pass-catchers. The Eagles allow 7.4 yards per passing attempt, which is 22nd in football, so this could be a big day for Manning.

What can we expect from Eli Manning’s return?

Manning will see his first game action since posting a 29.8 QBR and being pulled as the team's starter following Week 2.

Monday’s game won’t be a chance for Manning to reclaim his mantle as the Giants’ starting quarterback so much as it will be a good start to his farewell tour. Manning is set to hit unrestricted free agency, and it’s for the best for everyone to move on here.

With a higher-quality group of receivers compared to what he had to work with the first two games, Manning should see an improvement in his 62.9 percent completion rate this season.

Either way, it’s nice to see Manning get at least one more start, and if Jones misses any more time, Manning can get a final game in at the Meadowlands. In that event, expect plenty of dust in the eyes of Giants fans.

Tight end Evan Engram (right) and wide receiver Golden Tate are expected to return for the Giants on Monday. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

