Eli Manning heading to Philadelphia for playoff matchup after promising he’d never return

Eli Manning hates the Eagles, but he’s so fired up for the Giants Divisional Round matchup on Saturday night that he’s prepared to break a promise.

After retiring from the NFL, Manning promised to never watch another game in Philadelphia thanks to fans in the city, but he’s now going back on his word.

"I said when I retired I'd never go back to a game in Philly. But I think I have to break that promise. I can't wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record."

The one brother who had the most success against Tom Brady, Eli Manning had a passer rating of 84.4 with 7,994 yards, 54 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions in 31 games against the Eagles in his career.

