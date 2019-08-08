Eli Manning goes three-and-out, Daniel Jones leads TD drive

Let the quarterback controversy begin.

If we can tell anything from two series of preseason action — and we admittedly can’t tell much — Giants rookie Daniel Jones is going to give Eli Manning a run for his money to be the Giants’ starting quarterback this season.

Manning started tonight’s preseason opener and promptly went three-and-out, completing just one pass for three yards. Those three snaps were the only snaps Manning took all night.

Jones then came out for the second drive and looked great, going 5-for-5 for 67 yards, leading a 79-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler.

It’s way too soon to draw any sweeping conclusion, but Jones looked the part of a franchise quarterback in his first preseason action, and Manning looked a lot like he looked last year, when the Giants decided it was time to draft his eventual replacement.