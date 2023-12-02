Eli Manning: Giants shouldn’t draft a QB, ‘fill some other areas’ of need instead

The speculation is the New York Giants will select a quarterback in next April’s NFL draft.

Big Blue (4-8) will likely be selecting in the top 10 (or higher) and, as we all know, this is a fairly rich quarterback class.

Retired Giants great and future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Eli Manning, doesn’t believe the team should turn the page on his successor, Daniel Jones, just yet.

“Well, they have to make those decisions. I believe in Daniel. I think he’s got a lot of talent,” Manning told Giants Wire. “Unfortunately, (he got) injured this year and he’s got two injuries, one being the ACL, which I know is frustrating.

“They were expected to have a big year and it hasn’t worked out that way. That’s sports, that’s football, that’s what happens. So, I think with where they stand, they could use that draft pick to fill some other areas. But hey, that’s why they have general managers and scouts to make those decisions.”

Manning had forged a close relationship with Jones and believes with an improved offensive line, DJ could continue to be an effective starter.

“Football is one of the great team sports and so, everybody has their responsibilities. It’s one of those things that all 11 guys have to be doing their job and doing it at a high level in order to be successful,” Manning said. “If there’s a slip-up, if there’s a miscommunication and someone gets beat then there is a less likely chance of being successful. So, it’s about everybody coming together and getting open in a timely fashion and staying on their assignments.”

Jones is rehabbing from the surgery he underwent last week on his torn ACL and should be ready for the 2024 season. The Giants are locked into him for at least next season and, if anything, could select a quarterback to develop behind Jones as insurance.

Whether they will use a first-round pick on one is the question. This week, general manager Joe Schoen spoke about the team’s plans at quarterback.

“I think we’re going to have to do something on the quarterback, whether it’s free agency or the draft,” he said. “I mean, just where we are, (quarterback) Tyrod (Taylor)’s contract is up, (Tommy) DeVito is obviously under contract, and Daniel, we don’t know when he’s going to be ready.

“So, just from an offseason program standpoint, I think that’ll be a position that we’ll have to look at. There are different avenues — free agency or the draft — but we’ll have to address it at some point.”

