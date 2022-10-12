Eli Manning: Giants hot start fueled by 'smart football' from Daniel Jones
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning: Giants hot start fueled by 'smart football' from quarterback Daniel Jones
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning: Giants hot start fueled by 'smart football' from quarterback Daniel Jones
Vikings rookie running back Ty Chandler broke his thumb during the 29-22 win over the Bears on Sunday. He is expected to miss multiple weeks. The Vikings made that official Tuesday, placing Chandler on injured reserve. He will have to miss a minimum of four games before he can return. Chandler played 28 special teams [more]
Check out how the Cardinals' 73 defensive snaps were split up in their loss to the Eagles.
The New York Giants are aware that they're perceived as the "worst 4-1 team in NFL history" and they could not care less.
The Patriots released receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey on Tuesday, the team announced. His release leaves Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton on the active roster at the position. Humphrey played only 14 snaps in Thornton’s return to the lineup Sunday. He appeared in all five games with two starts and, though [more]
On the latest episode of The Mets Pod, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo look back at how the Mets handled the late season call-up of top catching prospect Francisco Alvarez. Did they wait too long to make the move, and has the time come for the organization to put more faith in the team’s younger players? Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo bring you The Mets Pod, a podcast dedicated to all things New York Mets! SNY’s signature podcast is a weekly show that delivers everything a Mets fan wants to hear about the team from Queens, including news, analysis, exclusive interviews, special guests, and more! About The Mets Pod: Subscribe below to The Mets Pod to hear Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
After playing on Thursday in Week Five, the Broncos have even more extra time to prepare for the Chargers in Week Six with the two teams squaring off on Monday night. And though quarterback Russell Wilson received some treatment on his throwing shoulder over the long weekend, it shouldn’t affect his availability for Week Six. [more]
The Houston Texans have signed offensive tackle K.C. McDermott to their practice squad as part of three total moves.
If you've got the top waiver priority in your fantasy football league this week, Kenneth Walker III should be your top target
A new documentary on Jeremy Lin's "Linsanity" performances with the New York Knicks, "38 at the Garden," premieres Oct. 11 on HBO. Lin reflected on that time of his life with TODAY.
‘Seemed like a harsh tackle’, says one social media user
The man who was shoved to the ground by Davante Adams following the Raiders Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs has filed a police report.
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to time in the NFL. Whether it’s [more]
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan remains in London following Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers due to passport issues.
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
Injuries continue to mount and the first of the byes are here, creating new challenges for fantasy managers. Andy Behrens is here to help with his top pickups for Week 6.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
The Kansas City Chiefs won on Monday night despite a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty called on Chris Jones during the second quarter.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin explained what happened during the icy postgame exchange between him and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea on Saturday.
Davante Adams took out his frustration in the wrong way Monday night.