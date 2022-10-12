Eli Manning: Giants hot start fueled by 'smart football' from Daniel Jones

SNY

On the latest episode of The Mets Pod, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo look back at how the Mets handled the late season call-up of top catching prospect Francisco Alvarez. Did they wait too long to make the move, and has the time come for the organization to put more faith in the team's younger players? Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo bring you The Mets Pod, a podcast dedicated to all things New York Mets! SNY's signature podcast is a weekly show that delivers everything a Mets fan wants to hear about the team from Queens, including news, analysis, exclusive interviews, special guests, and more!