Eli Manning, Giants fondly remember Jared Lorenzen

Jared Lorenzen arrived in the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2004, the same year Eli Manning got to the Giants via a trade. The two previously were SEC rivals, with Lorenzen playing at Kentucky and Manning at Ole Miss.

Lorenzen appeared in two games for the Giants in 2006, though he didn’t throw a pass, and two games in 2007, when he went 4-for-8 for 28 yards. He also appeared in a 2006 playoff loss to the Eagles, rushing for 2 yards on one carry.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Giants won the Super Bowl in 2007 with Lorenzen backing up Manning.

Manning fondly remembers Lorenzen, who died Wednesday at the age of 38.

“Jared was a great teammate and friend,” Manning said in a statement. “We competed against each other in college and came to the Giants together in 2004. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. I will always remember his competitive spirit and his good nature. Jared has left us all way too soon.”

The Giants waived Lorenzen in June 2008, and he signed with the Colts, who waived him during final cuts.

“Jared was a special person, and a beloved Giant,” the Giants said in a statement. “He was an important member of our 2007 team, one that created its own destiny. Our thoughts are with Jared’s family and friends who loved and appreciated him so much. Just as our organization and our fans did.”