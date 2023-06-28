Eli Manning: Giants’ Daniel Jones is built for New York

Playing in New York is notoriously difficult. Whether you’re a shortstop for the New York Yankees, a goalie for the New York Rangers, or a quarterback for the New York Giants, the pressure is always on.

Some players can handle it. Others can not.

New York has chewed up and spit out All-Stars, MVPs, and Hall of Famers in the past — players who have achieved the highest level of success in their sport but couldn’t overcome the bright lights of The Big Apple.

It takes a special mindset to succeed in New York and to juggle the expectations.

So far throughout his young career, Daniel Jones, like his predecessor, has handled that spotlight as well as could be expected. And now entering his fifth season, Eli Manning anticipates that to continue for DJ.

“Daniel has handled it so well. It’s hard. It’s hard in New York,” Manning told NFL Network. “Every game you could come in and throw four touchdowns and they’ll say you’re the greatest player and you’re the MVP. But the next week, you throw two interceptions and they’re saying you’re a bust and a big mistake.

“You’ve got to deal with that and you’ve got to handle that. But I think that he’s handled it so well these four years.”

Jones not only handled that pressure in 2022, but he excelled in spite of it. He had his best season as a pro, leading the Giants to a 9-7-1 regular season finish, their first year above .500 since 2016, and their first playoff victory in a decade.

Having tasted the postseason, Jones turned it up a notch this offseason and has worked tirelessly. Because of that dedication, Manning expects even better things for DJ moving forward.

“Each year he’s made improvements. He’s seen things he needs to work on and he’s fixed them,” Manning said. “He comes out last year and plays his best, makes it to playoffs, and wins a playoff game. Played phenomenal in that playoff game — maybe his best game of the whole season. He can rise to the occasion, he can win the big games.

“I think we’ll continue to see him grow and take more of that leadership role. I think he’s more comfortable in that position — just how to deal with New York. He knows he can rise to the occasion. He’s a tough kid so I think he’ll just continue to get better and better.”

With a four-year, $160 million deal now in tow, the pressure on Jones will be greater than ever. Giants fans are thirsty for more and they hope Manning is spot-on when it comes to DJ.

