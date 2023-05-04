Eli Manning: Giants’ Daniel Jones has championship mindset

There seems to be a seamless transition at quarterback for the New York Giants from El Manning to Daniel Jones. They are so similar in demeanor that Giant fans can’t even notice the difference any longer.

The two are different in style, however. From a football standpoint, the two couldn’t be any more different. Except when it comes to the beginning of their respective Giant careers.

They both had rough beginnings, getting bounced around by defenses and fending off the critic for a few years and then suddenly, voila! The light went on.

“The fact that he has had struggles — and I had struggles — I think if you work through those and you learn how to grind it out, it makes you appreciate the good times,” Manning said of Jones, via NJ Advance Media. “And [you] understand: ‘Hey, I want to keep winning. I want to win championships. I want to do all those right things for my organization and for the fans and everybody.’ So I think he has the right mentality to take the next steps.”

Manning led the Giants to two Super Bowls and should find himself enshrined in Canton at some point. Meanwhile, Jones is still forging his path.

“Daniel works extremely hard. I think he’ll continue to get better as a quarterback, just going into his second year under this offense,” continued Eli. “So I’m excited for him. I know he’s excited to get back to work and work hard and make those improvements.”

Jones got the Giants to the postseason last season with a 9-7-1 record in his first year under head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The performance was convincing enough for the Giants to ink Jones to a four-year, $160 million extension.

This season, Jones will come to camp with full comprehension of the offense and a vastly improved supporting cast, including former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller and speedy wideouts Parris Campbell and rookie Jalin Hyatt.

Eli sees Jones’ recent success as the first step in what can be a fruitful future here in New York.

“Once you make a playoff run, you win a playoff game, I think you always have the mindset that you can get better,” Manning said. “And if you can make the playoffs, then anything can happen. I know that from experience.”

Manning also believes Jones has a championship mindset and that no moment is too big for him.

