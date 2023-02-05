Eli Manning feeling the 'pressure' of coaching the NFC in the Pro Bowl: 'This is not my comfort zone' | Pro Bowl
SNY's Jeane Coakley catches up with former Giant and two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, who will coach the NFC in the Pro Bowl.
Peyton and Eli Manning are brilliant pitchmen for the NFL.
The NFL included dodgeball, a water balloon toss and a golf drive competition at the Pro Bowl skills competition this year. Did you like it?
Eagles center Jason Kelce has thought about retirement the last couple of offseasons before deciding to continue his playing career. Winning a Super Bowl would make for a pretty good final act on the field and Kelce was asked on Friday if he’d be likelier to walk away if he picks up his second Super [more]
The Chiefs listed four players as out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday and they expect to do the same on Friday as well. Wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle, hamstring), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) all left the AFC Championship Game early and they’ve all remained out of practice this week. Cornerback L'Jarius [more]
A funny one-liner from Bengals free agent Germaine Pratt.
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming to the Super Bowl and so are Native activists who want the team to change its name and end Indigenous stereotypes.
The NFL finally stopped pretending its all-star game was an actual game, and is breathing life into the exhibition with Sunday's Pro Bowl Games. There will be no tackle football played for the first time — not that there was much tackling in recent years, more like two-hand touch. Flag football is now the marquee event.
Diana Flores, quarterback for Mexico's national flag football team, aims to break gender barriers as AFC defensive coordinator for the NFL's Pro Bowl Games.
Mike Garafolo reports the Baltimore Ravens are scheduling a second interview with Denver Broncos' OC Justin Outten
Scott Turner lands with the Raiders.
The Cowboys promotion of Brian Schottenheimer isn't a flashy hire, but one that could bring much-needed wrinkles in Dallas. | From @CDBurnett7
The Ravens are interviewing the former Browns' offensive coordinator today.
ESPN ran a simulation of offseason QB changes, and it heavily featured the Colts.
After Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announces his retirement again, 'Good Morning America' co-host Michael Strahan shared his thoughts on TV.
SNY Jets Reporter Jeane Coakley chats with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on making the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. Sauce: "For me to be able to make the Pro Bowl my first year, I mean, that's what I dreamed about, that's what I prayed about...it's a true blessing."