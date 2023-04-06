Eli Manning expects Daniel Jones to ‘continue to get better’

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones made significant strides in 2022, none of which came as a surprise to his predecessor, Eli Manning.

After three rocky seasons to start his career, Jones settled in under first-year head coach Brian Daboll and his offensive coordinator, Mike Kafka. And the improvement came despite a lacking roster around him.

Now in his second year under Daboll and Kafka, and with an influx of talented skill position players, Manning expects Jones to take the next step in his development.

“He’s done everything the right way. He’s done everything they’ve ever asked him to do,” Manning said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He knew he had to cut down on the fumbles and the turnovers, he’s done that. He’s worked at it, he’s been conscious of it. He’s a true professional. He’s a great leader. Guys respect him. I’m excited for him.

“He’s going to continue to grow. He hasn’t been in the same offense for multiple years. And now, [being] in the same offense, [having] other guys in the same offense around him getting things going, I think he’ll just continue to get stronger and better.”

The stability will certainly come as a benefit to Jones. The constant cycle of head coaches, offensive coordinators, and systems would have been a detriment to any quarterback of any generation.

Add in the arrival of Darren Waller and Parris Campbell, as well as the returns of Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Saquon Barkley, and Jones finally has his feet on an even playing surface.

