Peyton and Eli Manning are off this week. But the Manningcast is still making news.

Via TMZ, Eli Manning’s double-barreled middle finger from earlier in the season, which he used to display the messages he’d get from Eagles fans, resulted in a trio of FCC complaints. One of the complainants asked that Eli be banned from TV.

Of course, the FCC has no jurisdiction over cable broadcasts. The FCC regulates old-school over-the-air programming only.

In contrast, the halftime of Super Bowl LIV, which fell within the FCC’s purview, prompted more than 1,300 complaints over the attire and gyrations of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Eli Manning’s double bird triggered three FCC complaints originally appeared on Pro Football Talk