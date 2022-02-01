Eli Manning congratulates Tom Brady on retirement in heartfelt video message

Eli Manning congratulates Brady on retirement in heartfelt message originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Eli Manning is one of the many NFL figures who paid tribute to Tom Brady after the seven-time Super Bowl champion officially announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The former New York Giants quarterback recorded a video message congratulating Brady on his legendary career. And of course, it wouldn't truly be Eli Manning without a mention of those two Super Bowls the Giants won over the Patriots.

“Hey, Tom. Just wanted to congratulate you on an unbelievable NFL career,” Manning said. “Twenty-two years, seven Super Bowls, multiple MVPs. I mean, no one really did it better than you during your time. It was an honor, privilege just to watch you compete, watch you play and to do it at such a high level for so long.

"In your 22nd year, you were playing as good as you ever were. I watched you win a Super Bowl when I was in college, I got to watch you win a few when I was in the NFL and I saw you win one when I was retired. That’s a pretty impressive career right there. So, good luck in retirement. Congratulations on an unbelievable career and appreciate your generosity in at least sharing a few of those Super Bowls with me. All the best, pal.”

Congrats on your retirement Tom. pic.twitter.com/uXvRMO1BhE — Eli Manning (@EliManning) February 1, 2022

Eli's brother, Peyton Manning, also issued a heartfelt message to the ex-New England Patriots QB.

Brady retires after a 22-year career that included 10 Super Bowl appearances. Eli Manning's Giants ended Brady and the Patriots' perfect season bid in 2007 and beat them again in Super Bowl XLVI.

Manning retired from the NFL after the 2019 season.