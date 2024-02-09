Eli Manning breaks down his second year coaching NFC Pro Bowl team 'Super Bowl Live'
Two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Eli Manning joins "Super Bowl Live" and breaks down his second year coaching the NFC Pro Bowl team.
There's one specific 49ers winning margin that would be the worst-case scenario for BetMGM.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Eli's NFC team got the best of Peyton's AFC squad for a second consecutive season thanks to a late pass breakup in the end zone.
The Chiefs are the new team some people love to hate.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
Betting on the Super Bowl continues to grow.
A first-ballot Hall of Fame tight end, with retirement speculation, who just happens to date a megafamous recording star? That’s a cocktail of media crazy nobody in NFL history could duplicate.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
The two favorites to reach the end zone first are Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco.
Just six of 20 Chiefs games have hit the over this season.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
The 49ers will now take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl after their NFC championship win.
The NFL again had to dig deep to find a QB for the AFC.
BetMGM already has plenty of props listed for Super Bowl LVIII.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
Taylor Swift's concert tour will make it tough for her to be at the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
The 49ers continue to learn the one thing about Brock Purdy that had been so elusive in these playoffs. That even when he’s going through poor stretches or playing from behind, he can be counted upon to respond.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl.