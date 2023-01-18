Eli Manning will break promise, attend Giants-Eagles on Saturday

Philadelphia fans are notorious not necessarily for their passion, but for the ways in which they express that passion.

Over the years we’ve seen them assault the late Chief Zee, punch police horses, throw batteries, pelt Santa Claus with snowballs and engage in more violent altercations than we can possibly count.

Even on the calmest of days, Philadelphia is an infamously difficult place to play. Their fans are angry — even the nine-year-olds.

That’s why, following his retirement, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning promised never to return to the city. He had seen enough and knew there was no reason to visit.

“You go there, and that 9-year-old kid is giving you the double finger,” Manning said in 2019. “Not a thumbs-up. Not ‘we’re No. 1.’ And he said something about my mom; I had to Google what it was. It’s just different. It’s a different culture.”

Manning noted that the inappropriate behavior was generational.

“Now I see him and he’s got his 9-year-old kid with him,” Manning said. “Same deal. It runs in the families down there.”

So far, Manning has lived up to his promise and never returned to Philly. But that pledge will be broken on Saturday night when the Giants take on the Eagles in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs.

“I said when I retired I’d never go back to a game in Philly. But I think I have to break that promise. I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record.” 😂 Eli Manning says he will be in Philly Sat night for Eagles Giants

pic.twitter.com/HQ3RHtFXiz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 17, 2023

“I said when I retired I’d never go back to a football game in Philly. But I think I have to break that promise. I think I have to go there. I can’t wait to see the amount of double birds I get. Could break a record,” Manning said during the Monday night ManningCast.

Story continues

Manning hopes all that he gets are a few dozen double-birds.

Related

Brian Daboll may have saved Giants but he can't walk on water Baldy Breakdown: Adoree' Jackson, Xavier McKinney make a difference Giants' Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale will delay head coaching interviews

List

Giants vs. Eagles: 5 things to know about Divisional Playoffs

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire