Eli Manning to become NFL's highest-earning player ever, despite recent struggles

Much-maligned New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will soon become the highest-earning player in NFL history if he remains under contract with the franchise.

Manning, 38, is due to earn $17 million for the 2019 season, including a $5 million bonus if he is still on the Giants’ roster as of Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. If Manning does return as the team’s starting quarterback, as widely expected, that $17 million haul would push his career earnings to more than $252 million, according to Spotrac.

Manning would become the first NFL player in history to amass $250 million in career earnings. His brother, Peyton Manning, retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in career earnings with $248.7 million.

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Manning has drawn widespread criticism in recent years after leading the Giants to losing records in five of the last six seasons. However, sources told ESPN that the Giants aren’t expected to seek another option at starting quarterback through free agency, though they could select his eventual replacement in the NFL Draft in April.

“He’s what we have at this point,” a team source told ESPN.

Manning will have to succeed in 2019 without superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. In a shocking move, the Giants traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns earlier this week for several draft picks.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Manning has spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Giants.

