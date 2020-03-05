How an Eli Manning-Bears rumor came to be, and what's the truth

Well, if Eli Manning were having dinner with "The Bears" on Wednesday night in Chicago, it'd definitely be at a place with the four dollar signs on Google.

This week's runaway Bears quarterback rumor comes courtesy of an apparently trustworthy dog on Twitter (I'm a millennial, maybe I should get the joke, but I don't, so can someone explain it to me?) and "amplification" from Marquee Sports Network's Cole Wright.

Before we begin: There's nothing to see here. If "The Bears" dined with Manning on Wednesday, it'd be news to "The Bears" inside Halas Hall.

But since it's out there, here's how this train left the station:

Hearing from sources that Eli Manning is meeting for dinner with the Chicago Bears this evening bark bark — NFL Insider Leroy (@LeroyInsider) March 5, 2020

Eli Manning...In Chicago...At Oriole....Having Dinner...With the @ChicagoBears 👀



I wonder what's on the menu for tonight...



— Cole Wright (@ColeWright) March 5, 2020

How did we get Oriole out of this? Seems like it started with a guy with 186 followers who lives in Boca Raton, as it always does:

Chicago Bears just had a great meeting/dinner with Eli Manning at Oriole Restaurant.

Dinner is just dinner

— Alphonsus Olieh Jr. (@AlphonsusOlieh) March 5, 2020

Anyways, Wright's tweet was taken as evidence that The Internet Dog was on to something. Only that's not what he was trying to do, as he quickly explained:

I am not reporting this as news...this is merely a reaction to hearing of the meeting....



I was really wondering what was on the menu...Chicago has more great spots to eat than anywhere in the world..... pic.twitter.com/bmsujylc2S



— Cole Wright (@ColeWright) March 5, 2020

I was merely reacting to hearing the news.....



My tweets aren't "Article" worthy...🤣🤣🤣🤣



— Cole Wright (@ColeWright) March 5, 2020

And here we are. Let the freakout commence: Are the Bears considering a run at Eli Manning? Seriously?

Take a deep breath. They're not.

There are about 50 different ways to explain why this reported dinner, if it even happened (and I was assured with a great degree of certainty it did not), doesn't mean anything for the Bears' quarterback search. Let's start here: The Bears would probably get hit with tampering charges, seeing as Manning - who retired in January - is still under contract with the New York Giants, and will be until the new league year begins March 18.

Also: The notoriously clandestine Ryan Pace is really going to risk breaking league rules for…Eli Manning? An immobile, 39-year-old who just emotionally retired from the only franchise he's ever played for a month and a half ago? The guy who limped to the end of his potential Hall of Fame career with a 9-26 record in his last 35 games?

The Bears, instead, are spending their time researching other quarterbacks who didn't recently retire.

Maybe Manning was in Chicago on Wednesday to try one of the city's best restaurants. It would make sense! Chicago is a great city with great restaurants, and is a great place for anyone to visit, including a recently-retired, exceedingly wealthy 39-year-old who's probably only come here on Business Trips.

Or maybe this whole thing is just another sign that we, collectively, just need it to be March 16 so we can finally get some concrete news on the Bears' quarterback search that doesn't involve tasting menus or cryptic Instagram posts. I'll go with that.

