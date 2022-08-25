Eli Manning awards Penn State walk-on punter Barney Amor scholarship

A special day in Happy Valley Thursday as Head Coach James Franklin introduced Eli Manning to his Penn State football team.

And the day when from special to incredible for one player.

Watch as the former New York Giants great quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion makes an inspirational speech that concludes with him requesting the presence of walk-on Barney Amor.

Actually, make that former walk-on as Manning lets the redshirt senior from Doylestown, Pa, know that he is on scholarship.

The moment when @EliManning puts you on full scholarship >>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/IHykGg94Sa — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) August 25, 2022

For a little history, Penn State is the third stop in Amor’s college career:

Awards: 2020: Named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll. 2019: Earned Phil Steele All-Patriot League second team honors…Named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll. 2018: Named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll. Season: 2020: Fall season did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2019: Appeared in all 12 games as Colgate’s primary punter…Averaged 42.1 yards per punt with a long of 60 yards, 11 punts of 50-plus yards and 17 punts landing inside the 20…42.1 yards per punt was a program record for a minimum of 40 punts. 2018: Did not see any game action. 2017: Redshirt season…Did not see any game action. Rankings: 2019: Ranked second in the Patriot League and 22nd in the FCS in punting average (42.1). 2019: Villanova (8/24): Averaged 50.2 yards on six punts, including a long punt of 60 yards. at Air Force (8/31).

Have to love the good news for, um, Amor.

Looks like Amor has his own clothing line, which can be checked out by clicking here.

