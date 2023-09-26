Eli Manning has advice for Caleb Williams on navigating the NFL Draft

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz chats with two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning about the situation facing USC quarterback Caleb Williams . Williams’ father recently made comments suggesting that the Heisman winner might not be happy being drafted first overall since that would mean playing for one of the worst teams in the NFL, a scenario Manning has faced first-hand.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: I got to get your thoughts on Caleb Williams. Obviously, everybody thinks he's going to be the top overall pick. We've heard from his family that he doesn't want to go to a situation that isn't right.

That obviously, makes everybody bring your name into the conversation. What advice would you give Caleb Williams and his family right now?

ELI MANNING: Well, I'd just say, right now worry about playing college football, and worry about this upcoming season and trying to win a national championship for your team. Just kind of keep everything in house as much as possible on what you might be thinking.

Have a lot of conversations with teams, with owners, with personnel, anyone you can get access to, to just get as much information about any team that might be in a position to draft you.