Eli Hill Foundation announces Teammate of the Year Awards

May 30—CORBIN — In honor of Eli Hill, the Eli Hill Foundation has created an award for deserving members of sports teams from Corbin High School.

The award is called the Eli Hill Teammate of the Year Award and is given to one member of each sports team at Corbin High School.

The winner receives a plaque commemorating their achievement as well as $1018, a number which honors that which Eli Hill wore while playing baseball.

The 8-year-old was killed in an accident in March 2023.

According to Ashley Hill, Eli's mother, the award is not meant to signify the best player on the team or the most talented. Rather, it reflects the player who gives it their all and who makes it a point to be a positive teammate.

With the remaining $18 over the $1,000 prize, Ashley Hill asks players to do a good deed, in keeping with Eli's kind nature.

The following is a list of each winner of the Eli Hill Teammate of the Year Award:

—Corbin Redhounds Boys Basketball: Trey Worley

—Corbin Lady Redhounds Girls Basketball: Mahayla Jordan

—Corbin Redhounds Football: Nate Grigsby

—Corbin Lady Redhounds Golf: Hannah Perry

—Corbin Lady Redhounds Softball: Kallie Housley, Bailey Stewart, Kennedie Guiher, Abi Beller, Raegan Hinkle

—Corbin Redhounds Baseball: Mikey Neal, Jeremiah Gilbert, Walker Landrum, Bradric Helton.