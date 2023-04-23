Eli Gold, the voice of Alabama football, completes cancer treatment

Eli Gold has been the voice of the Alabama football program for over 35 years and has been on the end of so many iconic calls. Unfortunately, Gold was off the call for the entire 2022 season while dealing with health issues that were later revealed to be cancer in December.

Today, we bring you news that is much bigger than football. In a touching video posted on social media, Gold is seen ringing the bell which represents the end of his cancer treatments. Gold will likely be back in the booth in 2023, but this is the biggest win the Tide will have the entire year.

Praise the Lord and Roll Tide! My friend and co-worker Eli Gold just rang the bell completing his cancer treatment! pic.twitter.com/JhTdc5VHJ7 — Tom Stipe (@TomStipe_RTR) April 21, 2023

