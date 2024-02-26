Eli Gold reflects on 35 years of Alabama football's greatest players, plays and memories | Goodbread

Eli Gold is grappling.

The longtime play-by-play voice of Alabama football can't often be caught at a loss for words — he's spent a career in radio, after all — and true to form, he hasn't been tongue-tied in the wake of this week's revelation of his and the Crimson Tide Sports Network's less-than-amicable parting after 35 years. But at the end of what had to be a tumultuous week for the 70-year-old who's spent half his Fall Saturdays from the broadcast perch at Alabama football games, a conversation about his favorite calls, fondest memories, and opinions on the very best players he saw left him at a bit of a loss.

"So many great players and games over so many years, it's a little much to put your arms around," Gold said.

MOVING ON: What Eli Gold, Crimson Tide Sports Network said after his departure from Alabama football

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

The calls that stand out include the Terrence Cody blocked field goal that beat Tennessee in 2009, known as "Rocky Block," that saved an undefeated season. A 28-yard touchdown on a screen pass to T.J. Yeldon that ignited a 21-17 win at LSU in 2012, and of course, Tua Tagovailoa's 2nd-and-26 touchdown pass that lifted the Crimson Tide to a CFP win over Georgia. All three of those were pivotal moments in national championship seasons.

It gets harder for Gold to sift through the dozens of All-Americans and 194 eventual NFL draft picks from Alabama whose names he called since his first season in the booth. Fifty-three of those draft picks were first-round selections, so trying to rank the best of them is fool's work for Gold, but he acknowledges that a few, beyond being immensely talented, were transformational in one way or another.

Running back Shaun Alexander, who led an Alabama resurgence from a 4-7 record in 1997 to an SEC title in 1999, and surprised the NFL by staying in school for his senior season to do so: "Everyone on both sidelines knew who was getting the ball, and nobody could stop it," Gold said.

The bookend combination of defensive ends John Copeland and Eric Curry that anchored a 1992 championship team that served as the only national-title bridge between Paul W. "Bear" Bryant's last (1979) and Saban's first (2009): "Those two were just unblockable."

Wide receiver Julio Jones, who led legendary coach Nick Saban's trailblazing 2008 signing class with both performance and leadership: "A total game-changer."

DeVonta Smith, who snapped a 29-year Heisman Trophy drought at the wide receiver position with an unstoppable 1,856-yard season in 2020: "Nobody," Gold recalled, "got more wide open."

Other names in Alabama lore, he encapsulated with a single word.

The Deuce, David Palmer: "Dynamic"

Jonathan Allen: "Dominant"

Derrick Henry: "Power"

And a few who fell between former coach Gene Stallings' championship team and those of Saban's, Gold noted, might not have gotten their full due as players: Tyrone Prothro, Brodie Croyle, DeMeco Ryans. The names can run together, but the recollections remain crisp. Gold can’t mention running back Eddie Lacy’s spectacular spin move without acknowledging Najee Harris’ proclivity for the same. As his memories flashed, sometimes jumping decades from one to the next, he touched on all manner of championship wins to a 2001 Iron Bowl in which an underdog Alabama team overwhelmed Auburn 31-7 behind a 199-yard rushing day by Santonio Beard.

Then there was the COVID season of 2020, surreal for Gold to pull up to stadiums without traffic, park with ease, and call games above sparse, socially-distanced crowds. The most unbearable heat he can recall broadcasting in? A 2013 trip to College Station, where UA toppled a Johnny Manziel-led Aggies team, 49-42. Official game time temperature: 95 degrees.

I was there, too. It felt hotter.

Rainiest downpour? Gold gives you a 2015 downpour in Athens: Alabama 38, Georgia 10. And there's no contest for the coldest: the 1998 Music City Bowl, a blowout loss to Virginia Tech, in which the Crimson Tide couldn't get off the field fast enough with a wind-chill temp of 14 degrees. For games like that, the broadcast team wasn't always thrilled with one of Gold's demands.

"I always insisted on calling games with the press box window open," Gold said. "As much as I could from the box, I wanted to feel whatever the fans were feeling."

Despite the split that couldn't be mended between Gold and CTSN, he'll miss it all. It's the job he'll always be known most for; a 35-year conveyance of on-field action to any Crimson Tide fan caught without a ticket or a TV on game day.

He might've changed how it ended.

But he wouldn't change the experience for anything.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Eli Gold reflects on 35 years of his greatest Alabama football memories