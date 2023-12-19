Eli Drinkwitz trolls Arkansas on social media after Courtney Crutchfield commits to Missouri

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz didn’t just land a commitment on Tuesday. He also got the opportunity to talk a little trash at the expense of a conference rival.

Shortly after the Tigers got a verbal pledge from four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield one day before the start of the early signing period, the recently crowned SEC Coach of the Year took to social media to post a short video of him celebrating during his team’s 48-14 victory on Nov. 24 against Arkansas. A score bug popped up about halfway through the eight-second clop showing Missouri leading 41-0 with 5:06 remaining in the third quarter.

The video selection was almost certainly no coincidence.

Crutchfield is a Pine Bluff, Arkansas native who committed to the Razorbacks in April before decommitting on Nov. 4 as coach Sam Pittman’s team was finishing off a disappointing 4-8 season in which they won just a single SEC game.

Crutchfield is the No. 143 player nationally in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, putting him No. 24 among wide receivers and No. 2 among players from Arkansas. His commitment to Missouri comes after visiting the school last week. He selected the Tigers over Arkansas, Auburn and LSU.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Crutchfield becomes the fourth four- or five-star prospect in Missouri’s 2024 class, which 247 ranks as the No. 24 class among FBS programs. He is the second highest-rated player in the Tigers' class, trailing only No. 2 overall player Williams Nwaneri of Lees Summit, Missouri.

