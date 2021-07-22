Eli Drinkwitz says Bryan Harsin has “a tremendous plan”

I owe a tremendous amount of respect and debt to Coach Harsin and the opportunities he gave me, and really a lot of the things we do as a program are a direct result of the things that I learned from him and the way he implemented them at Arkansas State and Boise State.

He’s got a tremendous plan. The thing about Coach Harsin is he always has a plan for everything he does. You’re going to see that unfold at Auburn. I’m not up here to put undue expectations on anybody else. I think the Auburn fan base does that well enough by themselves. So I’ve got a job to do right here, and that’s to coach and represent the University of Missouri. All the best to Bryan and his family.