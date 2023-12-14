Eli Drinkwitz joins ESPN to talk Mizzou's 2024 schedule while on in-home visit. Here's what he said

Eli Drinkwitz appeared on ESPN for an interview shortly after Missouri’s 2024 schedule was revealed on the network, but the Missouri coach went live from from an unfamiliar location.

If ever there was a visual reminder of the clutter of December in college football, Drinwkitz's appearance coinciding with an in-home recruiting visit was it.

“Nothing like an SEC schedule reveal in the middle of December,” the Missouri coach said.

Laura Rutledge, the host of the SEC schedule release on ESPN on Wednesday evening, wished the coach luck on his recruiting visit and said she hoped the recruit commits to the Tigers. Rutledge is a Florida native, and Drinkwitz hinted that she might want to take those words back.

“You might regret that,” Drinkwitz said, “with where you’re from.”

Per Rivals, the Tigers have offers out to five currently uncommitted players in the 2024 class from Florida. They also have five players committed to their next class who hail from the Sunshine State. PowerMizzou reported Florida defensive tackle Chris McClellan, who entered the transfer portal, is set to visit Missouri this weekend.

Before that, the announcers listed Missouri’s recently released 2024 slate — Drinkwitz said he hadn’t yet seen it — which includes trips to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and College Station, Texas, as well as Oklahoma’s first visit to Columbia since the Tigers’ famous win over the No. 1 Sooners in 2010.

Drinkwitz’s key takeaway: balance.

“Very excited about the schedule. I think it sets up really nice,” Drinkwitz said. “I think two bye weeks are really good for college football, especially with as much as we’re playing (next) year. This year, we had eight straight weeks before our bye week. That was awfully difficult, so that’ll be good. …

“You know, we've got four very difficult games on the road in the SEC — at Alabama, at Texas A&M; South Carolina is always a difficult road game and then down in Starkville to take on Coach (Jeff) Lebby. So it's a very difficult schedule, but I do think it's very balanced, and it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz talks with the CBS College Football crew after the Tigers defeated Tennessee 36-7 in a college football game at Faurot Field on Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers will face regional rivals Oklahoma and Arkansas in November on Faurot Field, with Vanderbilt and Auburn set to visit Columbia earlier in the season.

The Tigers go on the road three times in October, with a matchup against 2023-playoff-bound Alabama rounding out the month.

And Missouri gets a seemingly light start to the year with four straight home games, which come against teams that have combined for 13 wins in 2023 (Murray State; Buffalo; Boston College; Vanderbilt).

But there’s still a lot unsettled about next year, including the turbulent transfer-portal, which is open until Jan. 2 and then reopens from May 1-15.

“A lot of unknowns,” Drinkwitz said, “because (we’re) really not sure what any team we're gonna be playing is gonna be playing with until the portal settles.”

Also remaining unknown: The toughest and easiest games on the schedule, which Drinkwitz was asked to offer up by the ESPN broadcasters.

But, this time, Drinkwitz avoided a message board appearance or a Twitter soundbite.

“I think the reality is every game we play is tough. … I usually take that bait pretty good,” Drinkwitz said, “but I’m not gonna take it on that one.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Eli Drinkwitz joins ESPN to talk Mizzou's 2024 schedule while on in-home visit