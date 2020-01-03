Eli Apple, Zach Line out for Saints on Sunday

The Saints have a brief injury report for Sunday’s game.

Only two New Orleans players have injury designations for the game. Cornerback Eli Apple and fullback Zach Line have been ruled out for the matchup with the Vikings.

Apple was out of practice all week due to an ankle injury and he didn’t play against the Panthers in Week 17. Marshon Lattimore, P.J. Williams, Janoris Jenkins and Patrick Robinson will man the cornerback spots this weekend.

Line also sat out last week’s game and missed practice all this week with a knee injury. Ricky Ortiz picked up some snaps in Line’s place last Sunday.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas, safety Vonn Bell, running back Dwayne Washington and safety Marcus Williams appeared on the report earlier in the week, but all are set to play in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.