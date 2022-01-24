Eli Apple trashes Giants and Saints fans on Twitter

Eli Apple

One former Giant will be playing on Championship Sunday, but he had a lot to say about his old team on Twitter.

Eli Apple, who plays cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals, didn't hold back his feelings about the Giants or the New Orleans Saints, the team he was traded to.

For whatever reason, it all started with this post from Apple:

Then Apple followed it up with this:

Both of those tweets obviously got some fans heated up, and they started chirping back. But Apple clearly had the time on Sunday night, answering back to one comment that said "The feeling's mutual what a waste of a draft pick."

"When's that giants playoff game start?" Apple responded.

Apple, who was the Giants' first-round pick in 2016, lasted two-and-a-half seasons before he was traded for a fourth-round pick to the Saints. And he would only be with the Saints for two seasons before he played for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and now the Bengals.

And during his time in New York, the media was very critical of him as his play wasn't consistent with his draft status (he had a comment about the reporters, too).

He also called New Orleans "the dirtiest smelliest city" that "has the worst food ever."

Apple is lined up to play against Tyreek Hill and the reigning AFC-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

