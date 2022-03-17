Eli Apple will re-sign with Bengals

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple didn’t have the best end to his first season with the AFC Central team, but his overall body of work was enough for the team to want him back for another year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Apple has agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal to remain in Cincinnati.

Apple started 15 of the 16 regular season games he played in his first year with the Bengals and also started all four of the team’s postseason games. The last of those games was Super Bowl LVI and Apple was called for pass interference to give the Rams a first down on the 1-yard-line in the final minutes. He was then in coverage on Cooper Kupp when Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown a couple of plays later.

The deal ensures the Bengals will hold onto their top three cornerbacks from 2021 as Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton remain under contract.

