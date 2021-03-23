Eli Apple to sign with Bengals

Eli Apple has found a new NFL home.

Multiple reports indicate the former first-round pick will sign with the Bengals. According to Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the deal is for one year.

Apple has bounced around since the Giants selected him at No. 10 overall in 2016. New York traded him to New Orleans in 2018, and he started 25 games for the Saints before departing in free agency last year.

While Apple initially struck a deal with the Raiders, that fell through and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Panthers. But after battling through injuries in training camp, Apple appeared in just two games before Carolina abruptly released him in October.

Apple will turn 26 in August. He has 48 games of starting experience and 57 total appearances. He’s recorded three interceptions and 33 passes defensed in his career.

