Eli Apple, who can ruffle feathers, says it's ‘all love' with Dolphins, Tyreek Hill

MIAMI GARDENS — When cornerback Eli Apple first stepped foot in the Dolphins’ locker room, he didn’t have to look far to find a player he has history with. Of course he didn’t.

Apple has a way of ruffling feathers, sometimes intentionally, sometimes just by being Eli Apple. No wonder that when Apple was introduced to the South Florida media Sunday, several questions were about his history with receiver Tyreek Hill, who once said, “I owe you” to Apple.

“His locker is literally right across from mine,” Apple said. “I saw him early in the day in the locker room and was chopping it up a little bit at the training breakfast table. We’re all good. It’s all love. We’re on the same team.”

Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple (33) participates at training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex, Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens.

Apple might see it as “all love,” but the feeling isn’t always universal around the league. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce once said Apple “talks a lot of (bleep).” After Apple and the Cincinnati Bengals eliminated Buffalo from last season’s playoffs, Apple and Bills receiver Stefon Diggs had an exchange on social media that included Apple writing “Cancun on 3,” which some in Buffalo took as an insensitive reference to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who wears No. 3 and survived going into cardiac arrest last season.

“Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene,” Apple wrote.

How much that may have quelled harsh feelings in Buffalo will be determined shortly. The Dolphins visit the Bills in Week 4, on Oct. 1. Apple also has history with quarterback Mac Jones of the New England Patriots, the Dolphins’ opponent on Sept. 17. And in case anyone still questions Apple’s ability to make friends throughout the AFC East, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner said last season that he thought Apple needed to “stay humble.” Gardner, remember, was a rookie in 2022.

Apple said the Dolphins didn’t chat with him about his use of social media before signing him, but added he knows words can be hurtful or misconstrued.

“I can come and be a positive influence on the team and just make the team better overall,” he said.

That’s what the Dolphins need after losing starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey for much of the season with a meniscus tear. Ramsey had surgery Friday and watched Sunday’s practice from a terrace overlooking the fields.

Eli Apple has been a starter for the Bengals

Apple, 27, was a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2016. He has bounced around four teams since 2018 but started the past two years for the Bengals. If the Dolphins are looking for experience on the outside, Apple could be starting opposite Xavien Howard since he has a significant edge with 78 career starts.

But Apple was ranked 158th among cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus last season. In three of the past four seasons, quarterbacks have had a passer rating of 96 or better targeting his man.

Still, Apple said he passed on a few nibbles this offseason, waiting for the right offer. Coincidentally, he has been living in South Florida since March.

“It was different,” he said. “I haven’t gone through that long of an offseason without being signed. So it just took a lot of patience and hard work on my end just to stay ready.”

Apple said he tried to remain confident he’d get “the right opportunity to come in for a good team.”

Sam Madison gives Apple crash course

Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple (33) signs autographs for fans at training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex, Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Miami Gardens.

The Dolphins wasted no time trying to get Apple up to speed. He said position coach Sam Madison visited him Saturday for a crash course in Vic Fangio’s defense and terminology. It differs from what coordinator Lou Anarumo, a former Dolphins assistant, runs with the Bengals.

“Here they do a lot of different disguises and schemes for corners,” Apple said. “I like it a lot. It’s very corner-friendly and aggressive. I’m looking forward to it.”

Apple mentioned another man showing him the ropes: Hill.

“He was just telling me about the guys and the defense and he was just catching me up and introducing me to other coaches that I haven’t met yet,” Apple said. “So it was good. It was a great introduction.”

Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached at hhabib@pbpost.com and followed on Twitter @gunnerhal.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: New Dolphins CB Eli Apple says it's ‘all love' with Tyreek Hill