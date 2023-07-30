Eli Apple, Cincinnati Bengals starting cornerback for two seasons, appears headed to Miami

Bengals fans celebrate a playoff win in Buffalo with cornerback Eli Apple

Defensive back Eli Apple, an unrestricted free agent who started at cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals the past two seasons, tweeted "dialed in" with a dolphin emoji Saturday night after multiple reports earlier in the day that he agreed to a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier that Apple is signing a one-year deal with Miami. Apple has butted heads on social media with Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, among others. When Hill was with the Chiefs and the Bengals defeated Kansas City in the AFC Championship in 2022, Apple tweeted that he would hook up Hill and fellow Kansas City receiver Mecole Hardman with Super Bowl tickets, but apparently didn't.

Apple, a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2016, started 30 of the 31 regular-season games in which he played for the Bengals, in addition to all seven playoff games.

The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway wrote Saturday that Bengals cornerbacks coach Chuck Burks has been impressed with Chidobe Awuzie's recovery from an ACL tear, and rookie corner DJ Turner has impressed in training camp.

Apple signed with the Bengals in 2021 after playing one season for the Carolina Panthers. In February 2022, Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick tweeted that Apple said former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told Apple when Carolina released him in 2020 that Apple would "never play anywhere again."

Last December, Apple said New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' dive at Apple's knees was a dirty play. Jones blocked Apple several yards behind a Germaine Pratt interception return that was nullified upon review.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a former University of Cincinnati Bearcats standout, said Jones probably got fed up with Apple, who Kelce said "talks a lot of s---."

Miami would be Apple's fifth team as he enters his eighth NFL season.

The Bengals aren't scheduled to face the Dolphins during the upcoming season.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Miami adds Eli Apple, Cincinnati starting cornerback for two seasons