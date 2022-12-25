Eli Apple calls Mac Jones' block at the knees 'a dirty play' in Bengals-Patriots game

When officials ruled that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw a forward pass – and didn't fumble – during the fourth quarter of Saturday's Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was among the biggest plays and calls of the game.

Many didn't notice that Jones dove at Bengals defensive back Eli Apple's knees during Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt's recovery and return, which were nullified when the play was reviewed.

Apple didn't like it, calling it a dirty play, per NESN's Sean T. McGuire via Twitter.

“I thought it was a dirty play," Apple said. "He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.”

Jones' block was several yards behind Pratt; Apple was fortunate to avoid injury.

So Mac Jones laid down instead of tackling Chandler Jones and then does this? pic.twitter.com/QYH1Ns7Lua — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) December 25, 2022

More social media reactions:

Even if you think it’s a block which it isn’t because the other team has the ball. On a turnover you are not allowed to block below the waist, that is illegal. But what do I know, tell us more about “football” my guy https://t.co/yrr9s5cJmr — George Iloka (@George_iloka) December 25, 2022

Mac Jones is sad… complains a ton and inspires nothing from his teammates https://t.co/jZbclGjKyI — Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) December 25, 2022

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Eli Apple says Mac Jones' dive at the knees was a 'dirty play'