Defensive tackle Eli Ankou‘s May visit with the Bills did not result in a deal, but a June meeting could have a different result.

Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports that Ankou is in Buffalo for the second time this offseason. The Bills have three open roster spots, so a deal could happen at any time.

Ankou signed with the Falcons shortly after his first conversation with the Bills, but his stay with the team came to a end last weeks. The Falcons cut Ankou while bringing in a handful of other defensive linemen.

Ankou had five tackles in seven games for the Cowboys last year and has 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 27 career NFL games.

Eli Ankou visiting Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk