Elgton Jenkins removed from Packers-Bengals joint practice after fights

Green Bay Packers left guard Elgton Jenkins was removed from Wednesday’s joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals after two different on-field fights, including one in which Jenkins struck Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jenkins was in the middle of both altercations. The left guard fought with a Bengals linebacker, believed to be Germaine Pratt, following a play, but he wasn’t the instigator. Soon after, he quarreled with Reader. After taking a swing at the massive Bengals nose tackle, Jenkins was escorted out of practice.

The Packers and Bengals were on the field for over two hours together. The practice included 1-on-1 live periods featuring offensive and defensive linemen, which might have flared tensions before 11-on-11 sessions.

Fights are always the worry when it comes to joint practices. Emotions run high, competitors get wound up and a physical altercation takes away from the on-field work.

The end of practice didn’t mean the end of the curfuffle.

Afterwards, Reader tweeted out this in reference to Jenkins, a two-time Pro Bowler:

He’s a J A G — Dj Reader (@Djread98) August 9, 2023

The definition of “JAG” is “just a guy,” or something resembling an average to below average player.

Jenkins responded, with the hashtag “backpockets,” possibly a reference to the block he laid on the Bengals linebacker that started the fights:

And that film don’t lie #backpockets — Elgton Jenkins (@Big_E_14) August 9, 2023

The Packers and Bengals will be back on the field together on Friday night for the preseason opener. Will Jenkins and Reader get more snaps on the field together? It’s to be determined, but both are veterans who could be rested/protected during the preseason.

Here’s more of Reader’s take on the fights:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire