Elgton Jenkins removed from joint practice with Bengals after fights

Packers left guard Elgton Jenkins made an early exit from Wednesday's joint practice with the Bengals and it was not because of injury.

Jenkins was involved in two fights with Bengals defenders during the session. The first came after Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt took issue with a block from Jenkins and the Packers briefly pulled Jenkins from drills to cool down. He returned, but was escorted off for good by team personnel after another scrap with Bengals defensive lineman D.J. Reader.

Jenkins did not speak to reporters, but Reader did and referred to Jenkins with an acronym for "just another guy" in his media session and on social media.

“He’s a jag, man,” Reader said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “I don’t know that guy. No idea who he is. I mean, I see he made two Pro Bowls, so good for him. But he blocked for Aaron Rodgers. That don’t make you nobody.”

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari said Jenkins was "totally was in the right the first time" and noted that players "know you shouldn’t [fight], but you also know there’s no consequences" for doing so in a practice. There aren't penalties, but there is a potential for someone to get hurt when emotions boil over and that's why coaches usually make a big deal about keeping their players from fighting in any setting.