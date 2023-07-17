Elgton Jenkins ranked fourth on list of NFL’s best interior offensive linemen

Elgton Jenkins of the Green Bay Packers was ranked the fourth-best interior offensive lineman in a poll conducted by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. To compile the rankings, Fowler surveyed league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

Here is the full top 10:

Since coming to the Packers as a second-round pick in 2019, Jenkins has ascended into one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the NFL. In fact, he has taken snaps at all five positions for Green Bay.

While Jenkins’ unique skill set is nice to have, injuries over the years have taken him away from his best position at left guard. However, every time he returns to his rightful place along the interior, his impact and level of play always seem to enjoy a noticeable boost.

Coming off a torn ACL last season, Jenkins played his first five games at right tackle. He allowed two sacks, one quarterback hit and 12 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. When Jenkins moved back to left guard, he allowed only one sack, zero quarterback hits and just five total pressures in 10 games.

Not just an elite pass blocker, Jenkins finished seventh in run-blocking grade among guards who played at least 675 offensive snaps.

Jenkins was named to his second Pro Bowl in 2023, further substantiating his status as an elite player. In December, the Packers made the decision to sign Jenkins to a four-year, $68 million contract extension.

