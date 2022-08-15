Elgton Jenkins opens at right tackle in first team period since return from PUP

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t want to commit Elgton Jenkins to any one position upon his return from the PUP list, but Monday’s walkthrough practice provided the first clue about where Jenkins could end up when he’s officially cleared to play.

According to Mike Spofford of the team’s official site, Jenkins was the starting right tackle during the first 11-on-11 team period on Monday.

Joining Jenkins was Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard, Josh Myers at center and Royce Newman at right guard. It’s certainly possible that this will be the starting five come Week 1 if Jenkins is cleared.

Other configurations are possible, especially if David Bakhtiari (PUP) returns or rookie Zach Tom continues proving his own multi-position versatility.

Jenkins starting at right tackle does suggest the Packers are more comfortable with Nijman on the left side, or that there’s a strong expectation of Bakhtiari returning at some point.

Jenkins, who started eight games at left tackle last season and was a Pro Bowler at left guard in 2020, tore his ACL in Week 11 last year. He came off the PUP list on Sunday.

LaFleur said Jenkins would start off doing individual drills and walkthroughs before progressing to the next stages. The Packers open the season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, where Jenkins suffered the season-ending injury last November.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire