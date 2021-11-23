Elgton Jenkins injury: What does it mean for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers will be without versatile offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins for the rest of the 2021 season after he suffered a significant knee injury on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. What do we know about the injury, and what does it all mean for the Packers moving forward? Let’s break it all down here, question by question.

What is the injury?

Jenkins has a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee, unfortunately. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that imaging done Monday confirmed the team’s initial fears about significant ligament damage in the knee. ACL tears are relatively common among football players, especially offensive linemen. Jenkins’ knee buckled while attempting to plant and retreat while blocking on Sunday, a common mechanic for creating the injury.

What is his recovery timeline?

The recovery time from a torn ACL varies player to player and can be tough to plan, as the Packers are discovering with left tackle David Bakhtiari. Nine to 12 months is the common timeline. At the very least, Jenkins will miss the rest of this season and all of the offseason workout program next spring. He will be around nine months post-injury in August of next year, so the start of next season is certainly in jeopardy. Like Bakhtiari this year, Jenkins starting the 2022 season on the physically unable to perform list is likely.

Who will start at left tackle?

Bakhtiari won’t play this week and is expected to be re-evaluated following the Week 13 bye, so Yosh Nijman is the next man up at left tackle. He started three games at the position while Jenkins dealt with an ankle injury earlier this season. The Packers won all three games. Nijman allowed five pressures (including two sacks) and committed three penalties over 209 snaps at left tackle this season, per Pro Football Focus. The 2019 undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has developed into a capable player under the tutelage of offensive line coaches Adam Stenavich and Luke Butkus. When Bakhtiari is ready, possibly in December, he’ll regain his spot at left tackle. For at least one game and likely more, it’s Nijman’s job.

Who is the backup left tackle now?

Good question. The Packers don’t list a third-string player at left tackle on the team’s unofficial depth chart. The guess here is that, if Nijman suffered an injury, right tackle Billy Turner would move to left tackle. He’s started every game at right tackle this season, but Turner played a handful of games at left tackle last season, including two playoff starts after Bakhtiari went down. If Turner did have to move to the left tackle, veteran Dennis Kelly could play right tackle. It wouldn’t be a worst-case scenario, given the experience of both Turner and Kelly at the two positions.

What does the injury mean for Jenkins?

The injury (and the timing of the injury) is devastating for Jenkins. A Pro Bowler at guard last season, he’s been rock-solid at left tackle over eight starts in 2021, solidifying himself as one of the most versatile and valuable offensive linemen in the NFL. Now, he’ll miss the rest of this season and potentially a good chunk of next year. Why is the timing so bad? Jenkins, a 2019 second-round pick, will enter a contract year in 2022. He was setting himself up for a massive extension with the Packers, but now both sides will need to pump the brakes and reassess as the injury heals. If Jenkins can return and play well at some point next season, a lucrative extension should still be on the table. He’s a foundational player for this team. But the Packers will need to be careful with the contract situation moving forward.

Will the Packers make a roster move?

Almost certainly. Jenkins is going to land on injured reserve, opening a roster spot. It’s possible the team will promote a player like Ben Braden from the practice squad to add depth at several positions along the offensive line. Rookie Cole Van Lanen is another option. What the Packers do might be somewhat revealing on Bakhtiari’s status. If the team dips into the practice squad, it could signal the team’s confidence in Bakhtiari’s eventual return. But what if general manager Brian Gutekunst looks outside the organization for veteran help? We’ll get to see how confident the Packers are in their current situation at a premium position.

Final thoughts

This is just another unfortunate injury in a season already filled with devastating injuries. Jenkins is now the Packers’ fourth Pro Bowler from 2020 to miss time with a significant injury, joining David Bakhtiari, Za’Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander. Jenkins won’t return, but it’s possible the Packers will get back the other three at some point this season. His injury certainly elevates the need for Bakhtiari returning. Can the Packers make a Super Bowl run with Yosh Nijman at left tackle? Last season’s run ended when the Packers offensive tackles (Billy Turner, Rick Wagner) couldn’t consistently block the edge rushers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Without Bakhtiari coming back to play left tackle, this year could end in a similar fashion. Unfortunately, this injury to Jenkins is one that will spill into next season, but at least the Packers are actively developing a pair of young draft picks at guard (Jon Runyan, Royce Newman). There’s no getting around the fact that losing Jenkins hurts the Packers’ chances at a title this season, and the timing of the injury couldn’t be worse for the player.

