Elgton Jenkins, Dominique Dafney listed on Packers’ final injury report of Week 3

First, the good news: The Green Bay Packers listed only two players with injury designations on the final injury report of Week 3.

Now, the bad news: Starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins is one of the two, and he’s officially doubtful to play.

Coach Matt LaFleur said earlier Friday that Jenkins has an “outside chance” of playing on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Most players listed as doubtful don’t end up playing. Billy Turner, Yosh Nijman or Dennis Kelly would be expected to play left tackle if Jenkins can’t go. It’s a big job; 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa awaits.

The Packers also listed tight end Dominique Dafney as questionable with a hip injury. The other nine players on the report don’t have injury designations and will play against the 49ers, including tight end Josiah Deguara and safety Vernon Scott.

Deguara missed Week 2 with a concussion, while Scott hasn’t played in 2021 while nursing a hamstring injury.

The 49ers ruled out running back JaMychal Hasty and defensive tackle Kevin Givens, listed running back Elijah Mitchell as doubtful and designated defensive lineman Arik Armstead, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley as questionable.

