Elgton Jenkins “continuing to work” with no timetable for ACL return

For the second straight season, ACL rehab is a major topic for the Packers offensive line.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari only made it back for a handful of snaps in one appearance after his injury late in the 2020 season and that left the Packers to turn to Elgton Jenkins at his position for most of last year. Jenkins tore his ACL in November, however, and that means there’s some question about when he will be able to get back on the field.

Jenkins didn’t speculate on a specific date that he’d be back before the Packers wrapped up their offseason work.

“Right now, it’s just continuing to work,” Jenkins said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “When that time comes for me to get out there, and when I’m comfortable and the trainers are comfortable, then we’ll do it.”

The Packers’ approach with Bakhtiari last year suggests it may be well into the regular season before Jenkins is back on the field. The team also isn’t guaranteeing anything about Bakhtiari’s return after he was off the field for the offseason program, so there will be a lot to sort out on the Green Bay offensive line in the coming months.

