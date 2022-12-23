Elgton Jenkins and Packers reportedly agree to $74M 4-year extension, 2nd highest for an NFL guard

Elgton Jenkins and the Green Bay Packers reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract extension, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The offensive lineman's deal is worth up to $74 million, includes a $24 million signing bonus and makes Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL according to Rapoport.

Sources: The #Packers and star OL Elgton Jenkins have agreed to terms on a massive 4-year extension worth $68M base value with a max value of $74M. The deal, which makes him the 2nd highest paid guard in the NFL, was done by Damarius Bilbo & Kelton Crenshaw of @KlutchSports. pic.twitter.com/1Y4pPtN2eW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2022

The deal comes in the final year of Jenkins' contract, just a year after he tore his ACL.

