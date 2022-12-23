Elgton Jenkins and Packers reportedly agree to $74M 4-year extension, 2nd highest for an NFL guard

Callie Lawson-Freeman
·Writer
·1 min read

Elgton Jenkins and the Green Bay Packers reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract extension, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The offensive lineman's deal is worth up to $74 million, includes a $24 million signing bonus and makes Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL according to Rapoport.

The deal comes in the final year of Jenkins' contract, just a year after he tore his ACL.

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins is reportedly signing a massive 4-year extension. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

