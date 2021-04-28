Elgin's Walch is back in the NFL: ' I'm just thankful for the opportunity'

Apr. 27—Carson Walch is back in the NFL coaching ranks.

After sitting out the 2020 NFL season, the Elgin native has been hired by the Cleveland Browns. Walch is the team's player development coordinator.

"The job entails planning, tracking and coaching specific guys on the roster that fall into the development program," Walch said. "More than anything a specialized strategy for individuals to focus on their areas of improvement, but also to make sure they are maximizing their strengths."

The Browns — like all NFL teams — are currently preparing for this week's draft. The first round of the draft will be held Thursday. Rounds two and three will be held on Friday and rounds four through seven will be held Saturday.

"I'm fairly new here so my responsibilities for Thursday have not been discussed." Walch said. "I did have the opportunity to grade some wide receivers from this year's class for what that is worth."

This will be Walch's fifth season coaching in the NFL. He was a wide receivers coach during his last season the NFL, with Philadelphia in 2019. He was an assistant wide receivers coach with the Eagles in 2018. He was let go by the team after a two-year stint.

He was an assistant with the Chicago Bears in 2013-14. He also spent time as an assistant coach in the Canadian Football League with both Edmonton and Montreal.

After being dismissed by the Eagles following the 2019 season, Walch did a lot of traveling.

"Yes, I spent 120 days out of the country in 2020," he said. "It was quite relaxing and refreshing to just get lost in Jamaica and Mexico. After 19 years of coaching, it was a well-needed break to set my mind, and focus for my future. It was also nice to be home in Minnesota to be around family and friends."

Walch is now rejuvenated and ready for the grind of another NFL season. The Browns appear to be an up-and-coming franchise. Cleveland was a wild-card playoff team in the AFC in 2020 and has a good nucleus of young players.

Story continues

"Overall, I'm just thankful for the opportunity here in Cleveland," Walch said. "So far the people in the building have been wonderful."

Former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Kevin Stefanski is the head coach of the Browns.

"It is a very good work environment and (I) look forward to working again with general manager Andrew Berry and having the chance to get to know Kevin Stefanski on both a personal and professional level," Walch said.