Elgin's defense earns milestones, plus other scouting reports for Week 3 football

MARION — Following Friday night's 32-0 victory at Ridgedale, Elgin head football coach Zack Winslow had a question for his athletic director Jason Hix.

When was the last time the Comets posted two straight shutouts in football?

The answer remains to be determined.

"We’ve got some research to do," Winslow said with a smile.

To put back-to-back shutouts in perspective, Elgin's previous shutout before this season came in the season opener against Ridgedale in 2014, that's 89 consecutive games where the Comets have allowed points.

And since 2015, Elgin's defense has given up an average of 30 points per game or more every season, the worst being 58.1 points allowed in 2016 and 38.3 allowed in 2019.

The last time Elgin's posted two shutouts in the same season was in 2011 when the Comets blanked Ridgedale in Week 6 and Northmor in Week 8.

As far as back-to-back shutouts go, it hasn't been done since the turn of the century. Whether it happened in the 1990s back to the school's founding in the early 1960s, that is still to be determined. The 0s posted this season are the 14th and 15th since 2000.

"I love how our defense is playing right now," Winslow said after the Ridgedale game. "We still had some missed assignments in the passing game, so we have to shore it up a little bit, but they tested us which is good. Getting a shutout while still being tested is great. On to next week."

That means on to North Baltimore, a school new to the Northwest Central Conference and a school that will be dedicating a brand new athletic complex and football stadium on Friday night.

The Tigers will test the surging Elgin defense for sure. They beat Vanlue 48-14 in the opener and lost to Hardin Northern 49-21.

In the loss to the Polar Bears to open NWCC play, freshman quarterback Lucas Long completed 16 of 28 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. Rowan Tackett-Sprangeburg had eight of the catches. North Baltimore struggled in the running game, rushing 21 times for seven yards.

Elgin held Ridgedale to 54 yards of total offense with just 13 coming on the ground.

"I’m really happy we can get a shutout win in a convincing fashion and still not be perfect. We’ve got lots to work on and lots to keep these guys motivated," Winslow said.

Three Elgin defensive players Landon Shepard (51), Caleb Atha (52) and Sam Baer (55) get a signal from the sideline during Friday night's football game at Ridgedale.

Tiffin Columbian at River Valley

Scouting Tiffin Columbian: The Tornadoes are 2-0 after a 41-14 win over Fremont Ross and a 50-49 last-minute victory over Chardon ... Against Chardon, quarterback Brayden Roggow hit Brady Gooding for a 2-point conversion pass with 21 seconds left ... Roggow is an Akron signee who went 21 of 29 for 359 yards against Chardon, while Gooding had a pick-6 from 52 yards and three TD receptions ... Chardon didn't complete a pass, but its quarterback scrambled for 296 yards.

Scouting River Valley: Chase Ebert leads the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference with 39 completions on 63 attempts and has 371 yards, plus he's third in the league in rushing with 201 yards and three touchdowns ... Treyton Mercer backs him with 143 rushing yards and three TDs ... Keyan Shidone is second in the conference with 12 catches for 160 yards ... Tyson Waddle is also second in the league in tackles with 31.

Pleasant at Whitehall-Yearling

Scouting Pleasant: Owen Lowry is getting it done in the air and on the ground ... He is 28 of 49 passing for 333 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while running 25 times for 143 yards and two more scores ... Skyler Wolf has 100 yards on 15 totes ... Aiden Smith leads the team with eight catches for 101 yards ... Conner Smith is tops on the squad with 28 tackles, while Trent Caudill has 21 and Jace Tractenberg has 20.

Scouting Whitehall-Yearling: The Rams are 0-2 with a 41-19 loss to Hamilton Township and a 57-29 loss to Northland ... Against Northland, Whitehall held two leads and was tied at 22-22 at halftime ... Dwayne Jacobs caught two touchdowns from two different throwers against Northland ... The Rams allowed a 135-yard rusher and a 35-yard punt return for a TD against the Vikings.

Ridgedale at Ridgemont

Scouting Ridgedale: Head coach Corey Chatman lamented the team's slow start against Elgin where early turnovers ended two of the team's first three series ... Elgin controlled the clock and kept Ridgedale's defense on the field for extended periods ... "They tick and tick and tick, sooner or later, the longer we’re out there, the walls are going to break and the floodgates are going to open. I told the guys at half that we’ve talked about this all summer. We can’t start slow, and we did offensively. It just seemed to stack up against us. We couldn’t get them off the field. We didn’t run anything we hadn’t practiced. You’ve got to do your job. They did it better than us today."

Scouting Ridgemont: The Golden Gophers dropped their opener to Spencerville 28-12, but throttled Perry 62-28 to start NWCC play ... Ridgemont only has three seniors, but they are a veteran crew along the lines, at quarterback and in the skill positions ... Clayton Patterson returned a kickoff 75 yards for a score and caught a 41-yard TD pass in the opener.

Crestview at Highland

Scouting Crestview: The Cougars are 1-1 after a 21-12 loss to Seneca East and a 20-14 win over East Knox ... Crestview beat Highland 37-17 last year, but this year's group is young with a sophomore quarterback in Liam Kuhn and a sophomore runner in Ayden Reymer ... Kuhn is 17 of 29 for 293 yards, five touchdowns and an interception, while Reymer has 223 yards on 43 carries ... Junior Tyson Ringler leads with eight receptions for nearly 200 yards ... Four different receivers have a touchdown grab ... Caleb Cunningham is their top defensive producer with 16 tackles and eight for loss, while Ringler had 17 tackles and an interception.

Scouting Highland: Dane Nauman leads the MOAC in rushing with 311 yards on 40 carries, while Sam Hernandez has 171 yards on the ground... Kolton Stover is 23 of 40 passing for 370 yards, four TDs and one pick ... Kaden Reichenbach has seven catches for 149 yards ... Ladon Hayes paces the defense with 16.5 tackles.

Cardington at Bucyrus

Scouting Cardington: Wyatt Denney has run 23 times for 112 yards, while Journey Williamson is 18 of 35 passing for 200 yards ... Greg Donaldson is the top target with six receptions for 70 yards ... Zane Everly leads the D with 16.5 tackles.

Scouting Bucyrus: The Redman have been defeated soundly in their first two games, but Riverdale and Danville are both 2-0 this year ... Bucyrus has managed just 92 yards rushing through two games, while the defense has given up 928 yards and 15 TDs to start the season ... The Redmen have been outscored 100-6 in the first half this season.

Mount Gilead at Grove City Christian

Scouting Mount Gilead: Cole Fricke is getting it done two ways for the Indians ... He had 163 yards passing on 13-for-26 throwing and 116 yards on 28 carries ... Cam Vickers paces the group with five receptions and 22 tackles.

Scouting Grove City Christian: The Eagles have put up points in their first two games, beating Miami Valley Christian Academy 42-6 and Green 49-13 ... Austin Dahmer was 15-for-20 throwing for 143 yards last week, while Cayden Carroll had 109 of the team's 202 rushing yards ... Five receivers caught at least two passes, and the defense has recorded six tackles for loss.

Northmor at Mapleton

Scouting Northmor: A.J. Bower leads the KMAC with 441 yards passing on 21 of 33 attempts with six TDs and one interception ... Hunter Fulk is No. 1 on the team with seven catches for 121 yards and two interceptions ... Carson Campbell has rushed for 136 yards in two games, scoring three times ... Garrett Harvey is the tackling leader with 13 ... Eight players have scored touchdowns for the Knights.

Scouting Mapleton: The Mounties fell to fellow Knox Morrow Athletic Conference foe Loudonville 35-20 in the opener, but bounced back for a 42-18 win over Wellington ... Quarterback Kollin Cline is a dual threat ... Mapleton gave up 324 yards to Loudonville, but gained 313 in the game.

North Union at Zane Trace

Scouting North Union: The Wildcats rebounded from a season-opening loss to Pleasant to post a domineering 41-0 win over Triad ... Carter Skaggs is the area's most efficient QB, completing 24 of 29 passes for 83 percent with two touchdowns and no interceptions ... The defense has allowed 230 yards in two games, while the offense averages 312 yards per game.

Scouting Zane Trace: The Pioneers of Chillicothe are searching for their first win after dropping a 39-23 outcome to Logan Elm and a 42-28 final at Waverly ... Carter Langley is the quarterback and he is 13 of 33 passing for 178 yards, two TDS and three picks ... Langley adds 148 yards on the ground with three TDs ... Blake Phillips is the top rusher with 177 yards on 35 tries ... Aaden Dunn leads with five catches for 87 yards ... Spencer Brower has 22 tackles with 2.5 sacks.

Elgin's defense with Colton Long (32) and Sam Baer (55) put pressure on Ridgedale quarterback Brayden Townsend in a Week 2 football game.

